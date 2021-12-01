Technology Samsung Galaxy A13 4G's leaked live images reveal rear design

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G's leaked live images reveal rear design

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 01, 2021, 11:05 am

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G appears in live images, design leaked

Samsung may launch its Galaxy A13 smartphone in the coming weeks. In the latest development, 91mobiles has shared live images of the handset, revealing the rear panel design. As per the image, it will come with a polycarbonate built, quad rear cameras, and the volume as well as the power button on the right spine. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The leaked image suggests that Samsung will choose the same design for the A13 4G as it did for the recent A-series smartphones. It also offers an idea into the design philosophy of the company for other upcoming models. The Galaxy A13 will be available in both 4G and 5G variants and should come under the sub-Rs. 15,000 segment.

Design and display The phone will bear an HD+ display

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G is expected to feature a waterdrop notch design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the polycarbonate rear panel, it will have vertically aligned camera sensors. The device may sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 264ppi. It will be offered in Gray and other colors.

Information There may be a 48MP main camera

The quad rear cameras on Samsung Galaxy A13 4G will likely include a 48MP (f/2.0) primary shooter, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it will have an 8MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals A Helio P35 processor is expected

The Samsung Galaxy A13 4G is said to draw power from a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy A13 4G: Pricing and availability

Considering its specifications and features, Samsung Galaxy A13 4G should be priced at around Rs. 12,000. It has reportedly entered production and hence will be launched soon.