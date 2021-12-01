Technology Samsung Galaxy A23's battery, camera details leaked

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 01, 2021, 01:00 am

Samsung Galaxy A23 to sport a 50MP camera

Samsung is reportedly working on a new Galaxy A23 smartphone. In the latest development, Galaxy Club has shared that the device will come in both 4G and 5G variants and get a 50MP rear camera setup. The report also claims that it will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. Other highlights may include a 6.5-inch display and an Exynos processor. Here's more.

Samsung Galaxy A23 will come as a successor to the A22 handset, which went official in June this year. The latter also came in both 4G and 5G variants. If the leak is to stand true, Galaxy A23 will feature an upgraded camera compared to its predecessor. However, both its 4G and 5G models may not be available in all regions.

Design and display The phone might get an HD+ screen

The Samsung Galaxy A23 is expected to feature a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it will have a physical fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. The device is said to sport a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a pixel density of 270ppi.

Information A 13MP front camera is expected

The Samsung Galaxy A23 will offer a 50MP main camera on the rear. Details about other sensors are currently unknown. On the front, there could be a 13MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will run on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy A23 will be powered by an Exynos 7 Octa 7884 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. At the heart, it should boot Android 11 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy A23: Pricing and availability

At present, the official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy A23 are unknown. Considering its specifications and features, it may be priced at around Rs. 26,000.