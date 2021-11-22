Moto G200 5G tipped to debut in India in December

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 22, 2021, 12:00 am

Moto G200 5G's India launch tipped

Motorola launched its latest mid-range G-series smartphone, the Moto G200 5G, in Europe last week. In the latest development, tipster Debayan Roy has revealed that the handset will arrive in India in the first half of December. To recall, the device comes with a 144Hz display, a 108MP triple rear camera setup, and a Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Touted to be the "flagship-killer," Motorola G200 5G comes with the top-tier Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor at just €450. At present, the only phone available in India with this chipset is the Vivo X70 Pro+ (Rs. 79,990). If Motorola does launch the smartphone in the country, it will go head-to-head against mid- and high-range handsets like the OnePlus 9RT, Realme GT Neo2, and others.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ display

The Motorola G200 5G features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. It is offered in Stellar Blue and Glacier Green color options.

Information

It sports a 16MP selfie camera

The Moto G200 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.9) primary snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots Android 11 operating system

The Moto G200 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 OS and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Moto G200 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Moto G200 5G in India will be announced at the time of the launch, which is likely to happen in December. For reference, in Europe, it is priced at €450 (around Rs. 37,700) for the 8GB/128GB model.