OPPO Reno6 Lite's promo video leaked; design and specifications revealed

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 08, 2021, 12:15 am

This is how the OPPO Reno6 Lite will look like

OPPO is gearing up to add another model to its Reno6 series, called the Reno6 Lite, in Europe. In the latest development, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has leaked the handset's promotional video, revealing its key specifications and design details. Accordingly, it will come with an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, virtual RAM support, and 33W fast-charging support. Here's more.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the promo video

[Exclusive] OPPO Reno6 Lite commercial for Europe, confirming design key specs of the phone.



-AMOLED FHD+ Display with Punch-Hole

-5000mAh Battery

-33W Fast Charging

-In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

-Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

-6GB + virtual 5GB RAM, 128GB ROM

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/A5hMRpmadz — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) November 6, 2021

Design and display

The phone will have a Full-HD+ display

The OPPO Reno6 Lite will feature a punch-hole cut-out with a prominent bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a rectangular camera module. The handset will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 800-nits of peak brightness. It will be offered in at least a Reno Glow color option.

Information

It will sport a 48MP main camera

The OPPO Reno6 Lite will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals

It will boot ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

The OPPO Reno6 Lite will draw power from a Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM (plus 5GB of virtual RAM) and 128GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO Reno6 Lite: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OPPO Reno6 Lite will be announced at the time of the launch. However, considering the specifications, it is likely to cost around €200 (around Rs. 17,000) in Europe.