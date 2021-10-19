This is how OPPO K9s will look like

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 19, 2021, 06:28 pm

OPPO K9s appears in official teaser video

OPPO is all prepared to launch its K9s smartphone in China on October 20. In the latest development, the tech giant has shared a teaser video on Weibo, revealing the color variants of the handset along with the design features. It will offer a punch-hole design, a headphone jack, triple rear cameras, a Type-C port, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

There will be a 120Hz LCD screen

Write caption here

The OPPO K9s will feature an 8.5mm thick body with a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The device will sport a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will weigh 199 grams and be available in Magic Purple Quicksand, Neon Silver Sea, and Obsidian Warrior colors.

Information

It will get a 16MP front camera

The OPPO K9s will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, it could have a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will boot Android 11

The OPPO K9s will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.3 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO K9s: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of OPPO K9s will be announced at the time of its launch tomorrow. However, going by the specifications and features, it is likely to be priced at around CNY 1,540 (roughly Rs. 18,000).