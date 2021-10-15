OPPO K9s will go official on October 20

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 15, 2021, 10:33 pm

OPPO K9s to be launched on October 20

OPPO is all set to launch its new K9-series smartphone, the K9s, on October 20. A social media post by OPPO also confirms the handset's design. It has already appeared on a Chinese retailer's website, revealing full specifications, such as a 120Hz screen refresh rate, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, X-axis linear motor, and a triple rear camera setup. Here are more details.

Design and display

A Full-HD+ LCD screen is expected

OPPO K9s will tip the scales at 199 grams

The OPPO K9s will feature an 8.52mm thick body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera bump. The device could bear a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be offered in three color options.

Information

There will be a 16MP front camera

The OPPO K9s will offer a triple rear camera module, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, it will get a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will support 30W fast-charging

The OPPO K9s will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.3 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO K9s: Pricing

The official pricing information of OPPO K9s will be announced at the time of launch, which will happen next week. However, considering its specifications and features, it is likely to be priced at CNY 1,540 (roughly Rs. 18,000).