Samsung Galaxy M22's support page live in India; launch imminent

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Oct 05, 2021, 12:30 am

Samsung Galaxy M22 might debit in India soon

Samsung had launched the Galaxy M22 model in Germany in September. Now, the handset's support page, with model number SM-M225FV/DS, has gone live on the company's Indian website, hinting at its imminent launch in the country. To recall, the device comes with a Super AMOLED display, quad rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a 90Hz HD+ display

The Samsung Galaxy M22 features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a square-shaped camera unit. The handset bears a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 600-nits of brightness. It is offered in White, Black, and Light Blue color options.

Information

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy M22 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 13MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals

The device offers 25W fast-charging support

The Samsung Galaxy M22 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based One UI Core 3.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy M22: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy M22 in India will be announced at the time of the launch. However, considering the specifications, it may cost around Rs. 15,000.