Samsung Galaxy M22, with a 90Hz HD+ display, goes official

Sep 14, 2021

Samsung has launched its latest M-series smartphone, the Galaxy M22, in Germany. Although the handset's pricing details are yet to be disclosed, the company has revealed its full specifications and features. The device comes with a waterdrop-style notch design, a 90Hz HD+ display, quad rear cameras, an octa-core processor, and a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The device has a Super AMOLED panel

The Samsung Galaxy M22 features a waterdrop-shaped 'Infinity-U' design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a square-shaped quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 16 million colors support. It is offered in three color options.

Information

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy M22 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 13MP (f/2.2) camera.

Internals

It offers 25W wired fast-charging support

The Samsung Galaxy M22 draws power from an unspecified octa-core processor (speculated to be MediaTek Helio G80), paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. It boots Android 11 with One UI on top and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy M22: Pricing and availability

Samsung has not yet revealed the official pricing details of the Galaxy M22 smartphone. However, the 'Buy Now' button on the company's official German website redirects to offline store options. It is available in Black, White, and Light Blue color variants.