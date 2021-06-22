Samsung Galaxy M22's FCC listing reveals 25W fast-charging support

Samsung Galaxy M22 will be bundled with a 15W charger

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new M-series smartphone, called the Galaxy M22. In the latest development, the handset with model number SM-M225FV, has appeared on the FCC certification site. As per the listing, it will offer 25W fast-charging support. However, the device is said to come bundled with only a 15W adapter. Here's our roundup.

The phone may have a Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy M22 is likely to feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, a quad camera setup is expected. The handset might bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will either have an in-display fingerprint scanner or a physical side-mounted reader.

It will sport a 48MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy M22 is rumored to be equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth shooter. Up front, there might be a 20MP or 13MP selfie camera.

It will be fueled by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor

The Samsung Galaxy M22 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy M22: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M22 is tipped to cost around €230 (approximately Rs. 20,300) in Europe. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of launch, which should happen in the coming weeks.