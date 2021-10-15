Vivo S10e's live video suggests three color options

Vivo S10e will offer a 64MP rear camera arrangement

Vivo is working on a new S-series smartphone, the S10e. In the latest development, a Weibo user has shared a live video of the handset, revealing its rear design. It will be offered in three color variants and will come with a glass back panel and a 64MP triple rear camera setup. The tipster further claims that there will be a 90Hz display.

There will be an in-screen fingerprint sensor

Vivo S10e is expected to weigh 175 grams

The Vivo S10e will feature a 7.59mm thick built with a waterdrop notch design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will get a rectangular camera unit. The device may bear a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a pixel density of 409ppi, and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

A 32MP front camera is rumored

The Vivo S10e will offer a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP main shooter, an 8MP secondary lens, and a 2MP tertiary sensor. On the front, there could be a 32MP selfie snapper.

The phone shall pack a 4,000mAh battery

The Vivo S10e will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS and will be equipped with a 4,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Vivo S10e: Expected pricing

Vivo S10e is tipped to be priced starting at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000) in China. However, its official pricing information will be announced at the time of its launch.