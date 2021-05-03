Vivo Y52s (t1 edition) 5G, with Snapdragon 480 chipset, launched

Expanding its range of 5G smartphones, Vivo has introduced the Y52s (t1 edition) 5G model in China at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000).

It comes with a Snapdragon 480 chipset and retains all the other specifications of the standard Y52s 5G model.

Alongside the new handset, the company has also launched an 8GB/256GB variant of the Y52s 5G.

Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It offers a 90Hz Full-HD+ screen

The Vivo Y52s (t1 edition) 5G features a waterdrop notch design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a dual camera unit.

The handset sports a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

It is available in three color options.

Information

There is a 48MP main camera

The Vivo Y52s (t1 edition) 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery

The Vivo Y52s (t1 edition) 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 480 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo Y52s (t1 edition) 5G: Pricing

In China, the Vivo Y52s (t1 edition) 5G is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 8GB/256GB model. The pricing details of the 8GB/128GB variant have not been revealed as of now.