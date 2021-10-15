Samsung W22 5G launched as a custom Galaxy Z Fold3

Samsung has announced its latest foldable smartphone, the W22 5G, exclusively for China. It carries a price-tag of CNY 16,999 (roughly Rs. 1.98 lakh) and comes as a custom-made version of the company's flagship Galaxy Z Fold3 model, which debuted in August this year. The handset is nearly similar to Fold3 and gets a slightly different design and a few software changes. Here's more.

It supports S Pen

Samsung W22 5G measures 158.2x67.1x16mm when folded

Samsung W22 5G features a foldable design with a punch-hole design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the outer shell, there is a textured golden-colored spine and a "Heart to the World" logo. It sports a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (1768x2208 pixels) foldable AMOLED screen and a 6.2-inch HD+ (832x2268 pixels) cover display. The former also supports an S Pen. The device weighs 288 grams.

It bears a 12MP rear camera setup

Samsung W22 5G offers a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 12MP (f/2.2) secondary lens, and a 12MP (f/2.4) tertiary sensor. For selfies, there is a 10MP (f/2.2) snapper in the punch-hole and a 4MP (f/1.8) under-display camera.

The phone houses a 4,400mAh battery

Samsung W22 5G draws power from an octa-core chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It is equipped with a 4,400mAh battery and offers support for connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, Ultra Wideband, NFC, and a Type-C port. The handset lacks Google Mobile Services and gets varied themes and wallpapers compared to the Galaxy Z Fold3.

Samsung W22 5G: Pricing and availability

The Samsung W22 5G is priced at CNY 16,999 (roughly Rs. 1.98 lakh) in China and is currently up for bookings. Its deliveries are set to begin from October 22.