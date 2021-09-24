Realme V11s 5G, with MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, launched

Realme V11s 5G goes official in China

Realme has launched its latest V-series budget smartphone, the V11s 5G, in China at a starting price of CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,000). The handset comes with an HD+ display, dual rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. It also provides Dynamic RAM Expansion feature which uses part of the device's internal storage to temporarily act as RAM.

Design and display

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader

The Realme V11s 5G shares its design with the Realme V11 5G which was announced in China in February this year. It features a waterdrop notch with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is offered in Aurora Violet and Igneous Ash colors.

Information

It sports an 8MP selfie camera

The Realme V11s 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme V11s 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM (plus up to 5GB of extended RAM) and 128GB of storage. It boots Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme V11s 5G: Pricing and availability

The Realme V11s 5G carries a starting price-tag of CNY 1,399 (around Rs. 16,000) for the 4GB/128GB base model. The handset will be available for purchase via Realme China's official website as well as other partner retailers.