Huawei Nova 9 series, with up to 100W fast-charging, launched

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 24, 2021, 01:11 pm

Huawei Nova 9 and 9 Pro launched in China

Huawei has launched its latest Nova 9 series of smartphones in China. The line-up includes the vanilla Nova 9 and Nova 9 Pro models. They carry a starting price-tag of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,800) and are already up for pre-orders. Both the devices come with a 120Hz OLED display, quad rear cameras, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, and up to 100W fast-charging support.

Design and display

The phones have a Full-HD+ display

The Huawei Nova 9 features a center-aligned punch-hole design, while the Nova 9 Pro has a pill-shaped notch. The vanilla model bears a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) curved OLED screen and the Pro variant flaunts a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1236x2676 pixels) curved OLED display. Both the handsets offer a 120Hz screen refresh rate, a 300Hz touch sampling rate, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Cameras

They boast a 50MP main camera

The Huawei Nova 9 and 9 Pro sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, the duo has a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie camera with the Pro model having an additional 32MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide snapper.

Internals

They run on HarmonyOS 2 operating system

The Nova 9 and Nova 9 Pro are powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The former packs a 4,300mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support, whereas the latter houses a 4,000mAh battery with 100W fast-charging support. They run on HarmonyOS 2 and provide support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Huawei Nova 9 series: Pricing and availability

The Huawei Nova 9 starts at CNY 2,699 (around Rs. 30,800) for the 8GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,200) for the 8GB/256GB version. The Nova 9 Pro is priced at CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs. 40,000) for the 8GB/128GB variant and CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 44,450) for the 8GB/256GB model. They will go on sale in China from September 29.