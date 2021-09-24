Realme Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i launched in India

Realme has launched its Narzo 50 series of smartphones, the Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i, in India. The line-up starts at Rs. 7,999 and will go on sale from October 7 via Flipkart. As for the highlights, the handsets come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, up to three rear cameras, and reverse charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phones have a waterdrop-style notch design

The Realme Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. The former has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader while the latter misses out on biometric security. The handsets bear a 6.5-inch LCD display with an HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and up to 570-nits of peak brightness. They are offered in two color options each.

Cameras

The Narzo 50A sports a 50MP main camera

The Narzo 50A is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) portrait snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera. The Narzo 50i has a single 8MP (f/2.0) camera on the rear and a 5MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Internals

The Narzo 50i runs on Realme UI Go Edition

The Realme Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i are powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 and an UNISOC 9863 chipset, respectively, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The former packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support and boots Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0, while the latter houses a 5,000mAh battery and boots Realme UI Go Edition.

Pocket-pinch

Realme Narzo 50 series: Pricing and availability

The Realme Narzo 50A costs Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB/128GB version. It is offered in Oxygen Green and Oxygen Blue colors. The Narzo 50i costs Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB/32GB variant and Rs. 8,799 for the 4GB/64GB model. It comes in Mint Green and Carbon Black colors. The handsets will be available from October 7 via Flipkart.