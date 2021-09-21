Realme Narzo 50i's leaked render confirms single rear camera unit

Ahead of launch, Realme Narzo 50i's renders leaked

Realme is gearing up to launch a new Narzo-series smartphone, the Narzo 50i, in India on September 24. In the latest development, 91mobiles has leaked a render of the handset, revealing its rear design. The device will come in a light green shade with a rectangular camera unit housing a single lens, diagonal stripes on the back, speaker vents, and a headphone jack.

Design and display

The phone may have an HD+ LCD display

The Realme Narzo 50i is likely to have a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels. On the rear, there will be a single camera. The smartphone might bear a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in at least a light green color option.

Information

An 8MP selfie camera is expected

The Realme Narzo 50i's render shows that it will be equipped with a single rear camera, details of which are not known as of now. For selfies and video calling, an 8MP front-facing snapper is expected.

Internals

It will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset

The Realme Narzo 50i might be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Realme UI based on Android 11 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme Narzo 50i: Pricing and availability

Realme will announce the official pricing details of the Narzo 50i smartphone at the time of the launch, which will happen in India on September 24. However, considering the specifications, the handset may cost under Rs. 10,000. It is likely to be available via Flipkart.