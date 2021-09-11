Realme 9 confirmed to debut in India next year

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 11, 2021, 08:25 pm

Realme 9’s India launch to take place in 2022

Realme will introduce its Realme 9 smartphone in India in 2022, as announced by the tech giant during the 8s and 8i models' launch event. The company also informed that Realme 9 will come with a "mainstream" processor. It is further expected to get a 6.5-inch screen, quad rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

There will be an in-screen fingerprint sensor

The Realme 9 may feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will have a quad camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 405ppi.

Information

The phone will get a 32MP front camera

The quad cameras on the back of the Realme 9 will include a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, there will be a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals

It will run on Android 11

The Realme 9 will probably draw power from a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. At the heart, it will boot Android 11-based Realme UI and pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

How much will it cost?

At present, nothing is known about the pricing of the Realme 9 mobile. However, considering the leaked specifications and features, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 16,500.