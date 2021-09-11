Micromax IN Note 1 Pro's launch tipped for this month

Last updated on Sep 11, 2021, 05:36 pm

Moicromax IN Note 1 Pro could debut in India in September

Micromax is gearing up to launch the IN Note 1 Pro smartphone in India by the end of this month, as per tipster Mukul Sharma. As for the key highlights, the handset is said to come with a 6.67-inch display, quad rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G90 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will sport a Full-HD+ LCD display

The Micromax IN Note 1 Pro is expected to feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels. On the rear, it will have a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The device shall bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a pixel density of 403ppi, and a refresh rate of 90Hz or higher.

Information

There could be a 16MP selfie camera

The Micromax IN Note 1 Pro shall offer a quad rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it will get a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phone will boot Android 11

The Micromax IN Note 1 Pro will likely draw power from a MediaTek Helio G90 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Micromax IN Note 1 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Micromax IN Note 1 Pro will be announced at the time of its launch, which is tipped to happen later this month. Considering its leaks, the mobile could cost around Rs. 15,000.