Realme Book registers 10 million yuan-worth of sales in China

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 26, 2021, 12:28 am

Realme Book, which was launched in China last week, recently went on its first sale and the company has garnered an impressive revenue of CNY 10 million (roughly Rs. 11.5 crore) within five minutes of the sale. To recall, it carries a starting price-tag of CNY 4,299 (around Rs. 49,300). The device offers an 11th-generation Intel Core processor and 11 hours of battery life.

Design and display

It sports a 2K IPS display

Realme Book measures 307.21x228.96x15.5mm

The Realme Book features an aluminium-alloy body with narrow bezels, a backlit keyboard, a 2-in-1 fingerprint power button, and a touchpad. It bears a 14.0-inch 2K (2160x1440 pixels) IPS display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, a 90% screen-to-body ratio, and 100% RGB color coverage. The laptop weighs 1.38kg, and is offered in Island Gray and Tidal Blue color options.

Information

The device boots Windows 10 Home

Realme Book draws power from an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 chipset, paired with Intel Xe graphics, up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It runs on Windows 10 Home (upgradeable to Windows 11) and packs a 54Wh battery.

Connectivity

There is a 720p webcam and Harman Kardon audio system

The Realme Book comes with multiple I/O ports, including a Thunderbolt 4 port, a Type-C 3.2 Generation-2 port, a USB-A 3.1 Generation-1 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. The machine houses dual microphones, two Harman Kardon speakers, and a 720p HD web camera.

Information

Realme Book: Pricing

In China, the Realme Book costs CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 49,300) for the 8GB/512GB model while the 16GB/512GB variant is priced at CNY 4,699 (around Rs. 53,900).