Realme Narzo 50 series' India debut set for September 24

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 18, 2021, 07:05 pm

Realme Narzo 50 series to be launched in India on September 24

Realme will launch its budget-friendly Narzo 50 line-up on September 24, the company has announced. The range will include the Narzo 50A along with one or two other models, details of which are unclear right now. The Narzo 50A is confirmed to get triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

There will be an HD+ LCD screen

The Realme Narzo 50A will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bezel on the bottom. The rear panel will have a diagonal strip pattern and a square-shaped camera bump which will also house a physical fingerprint scanner. The device shall bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information

The phone will offer a triple rear camera setup

The Realme Narzo 50A will sport a triple camera module on the rear, comprising a 50MP main shooter and two other lenses, details of which are unknown as of now. On the front, it may have an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals

It will boot Android 11

The Realme Narzo 50A will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

How much will it cost?

The prices of Realme Narzo 50 series will be announced at the time of launch on September 24 at 12.30pm. Considering the specifications of Narzo 50A, it is expected to cost around Rs. 10,000.