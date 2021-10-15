Nokia XR20 'coming soon' to India; pre-bookings begin next week

Nokia XR20 can be pre-booked in India starting October 20

HMD Global will launch its latest rugged smartphone, the Nokia XR20, in India soon, as per a social media post by the company. The comment section confirms that pre-bookings for the handset will go live on October 20. Further, a microsite for the phone has also been created on Nokia's India website. To recall, it debuted globally in July this year. Here's our roundup.

Its display can be used with wet hands or gloves

Nokia XR20 tips the scales at 248 grams

Nokia XR20 boasts an IP68-rated 10.64mm thick built with a punch-hole design, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The display is designed to work even with wet hands or with gloves on. The device comes in two color options.

There is a dual rear camera setup

The rear camera setup on Nokia XR20 gets ZEISS optics and includes a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. Up front, it comes equipped with an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

The phone supports both wired and wireless fast-charging

Nokia XR20 draws power from a Snapdragon 480 processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 4,630mAh battery with 18W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Nokia XR20: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the Nokia XR20 costs €499 (roughly Rs. 43,500) and €579 (around Rs. 50,400) for the 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB models, respectively. Its India pricing will soon be announced. Interested buyers can pre-book the mobile from October 20.