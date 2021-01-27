HMD Global is working to announce a new budget-friendly smartphone, called the Nokia 1.4. It is expected to go official sometime in March this year. In the latest development, the handset has been listed online by a UK retailer. As per the listing, the Nokia 1.4 will be available in a single 1GB/16GB variant and will cost £83 (roughly Rs. 8,400). Here's our roundup.

Design and display Nokia 1.4: At a glance

The Nokia 1.4 is likely to feature a waterdrop notch display with prominent bezels, a plastic body, and a physical fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will house a dual camera setup. The handset will have a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be offered in Blue and Gray color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Nokia 1.4 will sport a dual rear camera setup comprising an 8MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor, along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it will offer a 5MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Nokia 1.4 will draw power from a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, paired with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage. It will run on Android 10 (Go Edition) and pack a 4,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information Pricing and availability