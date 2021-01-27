-
Nokia 1.4's pricing and variant details leakedLast updated on Jan 27, 2021, 05:30 pm
HMD Global is working to announce a new budget-friendly smartphone, called the Nokia 1.4. It is expected to go official sometime in March this year.
In the latest development, the handset has been listed online by a UK retailer. As per the listing, the Nokia 1.4 will be available in a single 1GB/16GB variant and will cost £83 (roughly Rs. 8,400).
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
Nokia 1.4: At a glance
The Nokia 1.4 is likely to feature a waterdrop notch display with prominent bezels, a plastic body, and a physical fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will house a dual camera setup.
The handset will have a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be offered in Blue and Gray color options.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Nokia 1.4 will sport a dual rear camera setup comprising an 8MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor, along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it will offer a 5MP front-facing camera.
Internals
Under the hood
The Nokia 1.4 will draw power from a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, paired with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage.
It will run on Android 10 (Go Edition) and pack a 4,000mAh battery.
For connectivity, the handset should offer support for 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
Information
Pricing and availability
According to the listing, the Nokia 1.4 will be priced at £83 (roughly Rs. 8,400) in the UK. At present, there is no official word regarding the handset's availability but it is likely to be announced in March.