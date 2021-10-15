iQOO Z5x will be launched on October 20; design revealed

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 15, 2021, 01:00 am

iQOO Z5x will arrive in China in two color options

iQOO is all set to launch its latest Z-series smartphone, the iQOO Z5x, in China on October 20, the company has confirmed. The teaser images shared on Vivo China's website reveal that the handset will come in two color options. It will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a rectangular dual camera unit housing a 50MP main sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone may have a Full-HD+ display

The iQOO Z5x is likely to feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a dual camera setup. Previous leaks have suggested that the handset will bear a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) TFT screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a high refresh rate. It will be offered in orange and black colors.

Information

It will sport an 8MP selfie camera

The iQOO Z5x will be equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary snapper. For selfies and video calling, there might be an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset

The iQOO Z5x will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11 OS and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

iQOO Z5x: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the iQOO Z5x will be announced at the time of the launch, which will happen in China on October 20. However, considering the expected specifications, the device may cost around Rs. 20,000.