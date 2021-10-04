Realme GT Neo2 officially listed in India; key specifications revealed

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Oct 04, 2021, 05:18 pm

Ahead of launch in India, Realme GT Neo2 gets officially listed

Realme is gearing up to launch the GT Neo2 smartphone in India in the coming days. Now, the handset has been listed on Realme India's official website, confirming key specifications like a Snapdragon 870 chipset, a 120Hz E4 AMOLED display, and a 600Hz of touch sampling rate. For the unversed, the device was first announced in China last month. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone provides 1,300-nits of maximum brightness

The Realme GT Neo2 features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Pale Blue, Shadow Black, and Black Mint color options.

Information

It is equipped with a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT Neo2 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme GT Neo2 is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

The official pricing details of the Realme GT Neo2 in India will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in the coming days. However, as per a fresh leak (via MySmartPrice), in Europe, the handset will cost €369 (roughly Rs. 31,800) for the 8GB/128GB model and €459 (around Rs. 39,600) for the 12GB/256GB version.