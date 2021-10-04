Apple Watch Series 7 to start at Rs. 42,000

Written by Mudit Dube Twitter Last updated on Oct 04, 2021, 02:08 pm

Apple's new-generation smartwatch, the Watch Series 7, is yet to be launched in India but thanks to Flipkart, we now know how much you will have to pay to own one of the models. As per Flipkart's listing (via Ishan Agarwal), the wearable will start at Rs. 41,990 for the 41mm Aluminium GPS-only variant and go up to Rs. 73,900 for the top model.

Twitter Post

The 41mm Cellular model will cost Rs. 50,900

Apple Watch Series 7 has been listed on Flipkart in India at these prices!



Aluminum:

41mm: ₹41,900

45mm: ₹44,900

41mm Cellular: ₹50,900

45mm Cellular: ₹53,900



Stainless Steel (GPS+Cellular Only)

41mm: ₹69,900

45mm: ₹73,900

(Milanese Loop variant): +₹4K



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/L3IjaCe1gt — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) October 4, 2021

Design

The new model has 20% more screen real estate

The Apple Watch Series 7 looks similar to Series 6 but the bezels are slimmer than ever before at 1.7mm, allowing for 20% more screen area. There is also a "crack-resistant" wrap-around crystal, softer edges on the sides, and WR50 water resistance. The wearable is offered in 41mm and 45mm sizes with a new Retina screen that is up to 70% brighter indoors.

Features

The wearable lets you take an ECG

The Apple Watch Series 7 can detect atrial fibrillation (AFib) and can produce an electrocardiogram (ECG). It also offers heart rate tracking via an electrical heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitoring, and enhanced sleep tracking. To complement the new wrap-around design, Apple has offered two exclusive watchfaces, namely, Modular Duo and Contour. They animate dynamically when the wrist is raised.

Information

It runs on watchOS 8 operating system

According to Apple, the new Watch Series 7 can last up to 18 hours on a single charge and supports 33% faster charging. The wearable gets a new QWERTY keyboard with swipe function and boots watchOS 8, which is preloaded with a new "Mindfulness" app.

Key details

Apple Watch Series 7: Pricing and availability

In India, the Apple Watch Series 7 will start at Rs. 41,990 for the 41mm Aluminium GPS-only variant and go up to Rs. 73,900 for the top-tier 45mm model with a Stainless Steel case and cellular support. While Apple is yet to officially announce the prices of the watch, the company's India page reveals that the wearable will go on sale "later this year."