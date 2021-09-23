iQOO Z5 5G, with Snapdragon 778G processor, 44W fast-charging, launched

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 23, 2021, 03:09 pm

iQOO Z5 5G launched in China

iQOO has launched its latest Z-series smartphone, the iQOO Z5 5G, in China. The handset carries a starting price-tag of CNY 1,899 (around Rs. 21,660) and is up for pre-orders via the company's official website. The device comes with a 120Hz LCD display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, and 44W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone boasts a VC liquid cooling system

The iQOO Z5 5G features a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels, dual speakers, a VC liquid cooling system, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10 support. It is offered in Blue Origin, Twilight Dawn, and Dream Space colors.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The iQOO Z5 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.79) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.45) front-facing camera.

Internals

The handset boots Origin OS 1.0 based on Android 11

The iQOO Z5 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, combined with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

iQOO Z5 5G: Pricing and availability

The iQOO Z5 5G is priced at CNY 1,899 (around Rs. 21,660) for the 8GB/128GB model, CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 23,900) for the 8GB/256GB variant, and CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs. 26,200) for the 12GB/256GB version. The Twilight Dawn and Blue Origin color variants are currently up for pre-orders via iQOO China's website. The device is scheduled to debut in India on September 27.