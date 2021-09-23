Itel's entry-level A26 smartphone lets you record WhatsApp calls

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 23, 2021, 05:13 pm

Itel A26 goes official in India

Chinese tech brand Itel has introduced a new entry-level A26 model in the Indian market. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 5,999. The smartphone comes with a 5.7-inch screen, dual rear cameras, a UNISOC SC9832e chipset, and a 3,020mAh battery. It also gets a 'Social Turbo' feature which lets you record WhatsApp calls with one click. Here are more details.

Design and display

The display has an HD+ resolution

The Itel A26 features a waterdrop notch design and a thick bezel on the bottom. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera unit. The device bears a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It measures 148x72.3x9.9mm and is offered in Deep Blue, Gradation Green, and Light Purple color options.

Information

There is a 2MP front camera

The Itel A26 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 5MP main snapper and a depth sensor. On the front, it gets a 2MP selfie shooter.

Internals

The phone boots Android 10 (Go edition)

The Itel A26 draws power from a UNISOC SC9832e processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 (Go edition) and packs a 3,020mAh battery with SmartPower mode. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a micro-USB port for charging.

Information

Itel A26: Pricing and availability

The Itel A26 is priced at Rs. 5,999 for the solo 2GB/32GB model. It will soon be up for grabs via Flipkart, where it is currently listed at Rs. 6,299.