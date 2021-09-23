Redmi 9 Activ announced in India at Rs. 9,500

Redmi 9 Activ goes official in India with a Helio G35 processor

As the latest addition to its 9-series of smartphones, Redmi has introduced a new budget handset called the 9 Activ in India. It has been priced starting at Rs. 9,499. The phone offers a 6.5-inch display, a 13MP dual rear camera setup, a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast-charging. Here's our roundup.

The Redmi 9 Activ features a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bezel on the bottom. On the rear, it has a square-shaped camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The device sports a 6.5-inch display with an HD+ resolution and is offered in Carbon Black, Coral Green, Sky Blue, and Sporty Orange color options.

There is a 5MP front camera

The dual rear cameras on Redmi 9 Activ include a 13MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it gets a 5MP selfie snapper.

The phone supports 10W fast-charging

The Redmi 9 Activ is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a micro-USB port for charging.

Redmi 9 Activ: Pricing and availability

In India, the Redmi 9 Activ starts at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB/64GB variant while the 6GB/128GB model costs Rs. 10,999. It will go on sale starting tomorrow and will be available via Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.