HP 11-inch Tablet PC launched

Competing against Microsoft's Surface Go, tech giant HP has launched a new 11-inch Tablet PC at $499 (around Rs. 36,800). It will go on sale from December 11 onwards. The device is the world's first tablet to feature a flip camera module. It has a 2K display with HP's Tilt Pen support, an Intel Pentium Silver N600 processor, and runs on Windows 11.

Design and display

It can be used in both portrait and landscape modes

The HP 11-inch Tablet PC features a rectangular display with narrow bezels, Tilt Pen support, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded within the power button. It bears an 11.0-inch IPS touchscreen with a 2K (2160x1440 pixels) resolution, an 84.6% screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device can connect to the detachable keyboard (optional) in portrait as well as landscape modes.

It sports a 13MP flip camera

The HP 11-inch Tablet PC is equipped with a 13MP rear camera which can automatically flip 180-degrees to work as a web camera. The snapper can rotate further down to see your desktop and lets you live-share your work, say sketching, painting, or anything else.

Internals

The tablet runs on Windows 11 Home in S mode

The HP 11-inch Tablet PC draws power from an Intel Pentium Silver N600 processor, paired with Intel UHD graphics, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage. It boots Windows 11 Home in S mode and packs a 32.2Wh battery which supports 30W fast-charging. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB Type-C port, and a micro-SD card reader.

How much does it cost?

In the US, the HP 11-inch Tablet PC is priced at $499 (approximately Rs. 36,800) and the keyboard accessory costs an extra $100 (roughly Rs. 7,400). The device will go on sale from December 11 onward.