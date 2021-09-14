Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch debuts at Rs. 23,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 14, 2021, 11:02 am

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro launched in India

Huawei has launched its latest GT-series smartwatch, the GT Watch 2 Pro, in India. It starts at Rs. 22,990 and will be up for grabs from September 18 onward via Flipkart. As for the key highlights, the wearable comes with an AMOLED touchscreen, Moon Phase Collection watchfaces, 100+ workout modes, and up to 14 days of battery life. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The watch offers 5ATM water resistance

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro boasts a premium design with a circular dial, sapphire crystal, a titanium frame, ceramic back, and two crowns on the side. The wearable has a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) AMOLED touch display. Dimensions-wise, it measures 46.7x46.7x11.4mm and tips the scales at 52g (without the strap). It also provides water resistance of up to 50 meters.

Information

The Moon Phase Collection brings unique watchfaces

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro's Moon Phase watchface collection is aimed at encouraging users to explore. It offers eight moon phases such as the new moon, full moon, first quarter moon, constellations, layouts depicting tide times, and other outdoor elements.

Specifications

It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro draws power from a Kirin A1 processor paired with 4GB of internal storage. It packs a 455mAh battery which is touted to offer up to 14 days of battery life. The smartwatch is compatible with Android as well as iOS devices, supports wireless fast-charging, and offers Bluetooth 5.1 and GPS for connectivity.

Features

It provides up to 85 custom workout modes

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro comes with a range of features, including heart rate and Sp02 monitoring, sleep and VO2Max tracking, as well as detecting a change in air pressure. It has over 100+ workout modes, including 17 professional and 85 custom modes such as Skiing, Golf Driving Range, and Snowboarding. The smartwatch has an integrated speaker and microphone for call support.

Pocket-pinch

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro: Pricing and availability

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro carries a price-tag of Rs. 22,990 for the Sports model which comes in Night Black with fluoroelastomer strap. The Classic variant in Nebula Gray finish with a leather strap is priced at Rs. 24,990. The watch will be available via Flipkart from September 18 onwards. Customers can also avail a 10% cashback offer along with no-cost EMI schemes.