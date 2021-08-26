Huawei Nova Y60, with MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, goes official

Huawei Nova Y60 launched in South Africa

Huawei has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Nova Y60, in South Africa. The handset carries a price-tag of ZAR 3,099 (roughly Rs. 15,350) and is available for purchase via Huawei's official website. As for the key highlights, the device comes with an HD+ display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader

The Huawei Nova Y60 features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a square-shaped triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.6-inch LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution. Dimensions-wise, it measures 165.26x76.02x9.2mm and weighs 185 grams. It is offered in Crush Green and Black color options.

Information

It sports a 13MP main camera

The Huawei Nova Y60 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots EMUI 11.0.1 based on Android 11

The Huawei Nova Y60 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based EMUI 11.0.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It also provides Histen 6.1 audio technology. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Huawei Nova Y60: Pricing and availability

The Huawei Nova Y60 is priced at ZAR 3,099 (roughly Rs. 15,350) for its solo 4GB/64GB model. The handset is up for grabs via Huawei's South African website. Details regarding its availability in India or other markets are not known as of now.