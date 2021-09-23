Microsoft Surface Pro 8 launched with improved design and hardware

Alongside the Surface Laptop Studio and Surface Duo 2 smartphone, Microsoft has launched its Surface Pro 8 laptop-cum-tablet. It carries a starting price-tag of $1,099.99 (roughly Rs. 81,200) and is up for pre-orders in select markets. The device boasts an improved design, a 120Hz display, 11th-generation Intel Core processors, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, up to 16 hours of battery life, and Windows 11 support.

The device has a QHD+ screen, 10MP rear camera

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 features a sleek rectangular screen with slim bezels. It sports a 5MP front-facing camera and a 10MP rear snapper. The device bears a 13.0-inch QHD+ (2880x1920 pixels) "PixelSense Flow" display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 3:2, Dolby Vision, and 10-point multi-touch support. It is offered in Platinum and Graphite color options.

Surface Slim Pen 2 provides ultra-low latency and pen-like feedback

The Surface Pro 8 is compatible with the new Surface Slim Pen 2, which packs a haptic motor and offers ultra-low latency as well as "the natural feeling of pen on paper." The stylus can be stored and charged in the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard.

It is loaded with up to 1TB of SSD storage

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 draws power from up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1185G7 processors, paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and a removable 128GB or 256GB SSD option. It runs on the latest Windows 11 Home OS and packs a 51.5Wh battery, which is said to last up to 16 hours.

It has two Thunderbolt 4 ports

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is equipped with two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports which enable users to connect multiple 4K monitors, an e-GPU, or a high-speed external storage. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Surface Connect port, 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and dual far-field studio mics. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8: Pricing and availability

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 starts at $1,099.99 (roughly Rs. 81,200). The Surface Pro Signature Keyboard and Surface Slim Pen 2 cost $179.99 (approximately Rs. 13,270) and $129.99 (around Rs. 9,600), respectively. The laptop-cum-tablet will go on sale from October 5 onwards in select markets.