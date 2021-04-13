Microsoft Corp has bought AI speech tech company Nuance in an impressive $19.7 billion acquisition deal. The firm famously helped Apple develop its Siri voice assistant with its pioneering work in the text-to-speech field since its founding in 1992. The deal will allow Microsoft to tap into the healthcare space, where Nuance has a stranglehold with its 80 percent market share in the US.

Regulatory approval Microsoft's second largest acquisition won't be finalized until 2021-end

Microsoft paid $56 per share to acquire Nuance, which is a 23 percent premium over the then traded price of the stock value. The company's CEO Mark Benjamin will retain his role and report to Microsoft's Cloud and AI executive vice president Scott Guthrie. Notably, Microsoft's second largest acquisition won't close until the end of 2021 to account for regulatory protocols and shareholder approval.

Early pioneer Nuance has been in voice recognition business since the 1990s

Nuance has pioneered the field of digital voice synthesis with its highly successful Dragon Naturally Speaking text-to-speech software in the late '90s. In addition to co-developing Apple's Siri voice assistant, the seminal speech recognition expert has dominated the healthcare market with its voice-driven medical software. Nuance's medical software suite allows doctors to take voice notes and generate medical reports with ease.

Quote Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives explains the logic behind acquisition

"The Nuance deal is a strategic no brainer in our opinion for MSFT and fits like a glove into its healthcare endeavors at a time in which hospitals and doctors are embracing next generation AI capabilities from thought leaders such as Nuance."

Buying expertise Nuance acquisition comes on the heels of Cortana failure