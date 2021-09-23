Microsoft announces Surface Laptop Studio with 11th-generation Intel Core processors

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 23, 2021, 12:58 pm

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio goes official

Microsoft has introduced the Surface Laptop Studio as its most powerful Surface laptop to date. It carries a starting price-tag of $1,599.99 (roughly Rs. 1.18 lakh) and runs on 11th-generation Intel Core processors. The machine can be used in Laptop, Stage, and Studio modes and is equipped with a unique Dynamic Woven Hinge for switching between various modes. Here are more details.

Design and display

It sports a 120Hz QHD+ display

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio features a convertible form factor with a magnesium-aluminium built, a full-sized keyboard, a Precision Haptic touchpad, and a 180-degree Dynamic Woven Hinge. Underneath the keyboard, there is a slot for the Surface Slim Pen 2 where it magnetically attaches and charges itself. The laptop bears a 120Hz, 14.4-inch 'PixelSense Flow' display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and 2400x1600 pixels resolution.

Information

It houses a 58Wh battery

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio draws power from an 11th-generation Intel Core H35 i5/i7 chipset, paired with Intel Iris Xe/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics (i7 models), up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 2TB of SSD storage. It packs a 58Wh battery.

Connectivity

The device also gets a 1080p front camera

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is equipped with two USB 4.0 Thunderbolt ports, a Surface Connect port, a headphone jack, and a TPM 2.0 chip for enterprise security. For wireless connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. The device comes with Windows Hello face sign-in, a 1080p front camera, dual far-field studio microphones, and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Pocket-pinch

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio: Pricing and availability

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio starts at $1,599.99 (roughly Rs. 1.18 lakh) for the i5/16GB/256GB model and goes up to $3,099.99 (roughly Rs. 2.28 lakh) for the i7/32GB/2TB variant. The Surface Slim Pen 2 is priced at $129.99 (around Rs. 9,500). It is currently up for pre-orders in select international markets and will debut in India in early 2022.