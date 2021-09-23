Microsoft's dual-screen Surface Duo 2 smartphone goes official at $1,500

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 23, 2021, 12:00 pm

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is available in two color options

Microsoft has launched its latest dual-screen Android smartphone, the Surface Duo 2. It carries a starting price-tag of $1,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1.1 lakh) and is up for pre-orders in select markets. As for the key highlights, the phone comes with 90Hz AMOLED displays, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and Microsoft 365 as well as Microsoft Teams integration. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The device supports Surface Pen for improved productivity

The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 features a two-screen folding design with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Surface Pen support, and dual microphones. The spine has a slim display that shows alerts for different notifications as well as time. The handset bears dual 90Hz, 5.8-inch (1344x1892 pixels) 'PixelSense' AMOLED displays which open up to offer a combined screen real-estate of 8.3-inch (2688x1892 pixels).

Cameras

It sports a 12MP main camera

The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.7) primary sensor with OIS support, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper with OIS and 2x optical zoom support. The device is also capable of recording 4K videos at up to 60fps. For selfies, it has a 12MP (f/2.0) camera on the inside.

Internals

It is loaded with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM

The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with Adreno 660 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 11 OS and packs a 4,449mAh dual-cell battery with 23W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a USB Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Microsoft Surface Duo 2: Pricing and availability

The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is priced at $1,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1.1 lakh) for the 128GB storage model, $1,599.99 (around Rs. 1.18 lakh) for the 256GB variant, and $1,799.99 (approximately Rs. 1.32 lakh) for the 512GB version. The device is offered in Obsidian and Glacier color options. It is up for pre-orders starting today in select markets and shipments will begin from October 21.