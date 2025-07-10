Decoding the stats of Arsenal's new midfield signing Christian Norgaard

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of midfielder Christian Norgaard from Brentford. The deal, which could be worth up to £15 million, includes a guaranteed fee of £10 million and an additional £5 million in add-ons. Norgaard has signed a two-year contract with an option for a third year. He is the club's third summer signing after Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Career milestone Champions League football swayed Norgaard The prospect of playing in the UEFA Champions League heavily influenced Norgaard's decision to join Arsenal. He said, "You can get almost emotional because maybe it was a dream that I've given a little bit up on coming toward the later stage in my career." The 31-year-old midfielder had previously signed a new deal with Brentford but saw this opportunity as an unrealistic yet exciting chance to play at such a high level.

Manager's view 'Christian has proven leadership skills' On Norgaard's arrival, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said, "We're delighted to welcome Christian to Arsenal. He is an international player with a wealth of experience in the Premier League." Arteta also highlighted Norgaard's proven leadership skills and strong character as invaluable assets for their squad. He added that the new signing is a strong midfielder with excellent tactical awareness and versatility who will add depth and balance to their team.

Transition Norgaard ends Brentford chapter Norgaard's transfer to Arsenal brings an end to his six-year stay at Brentford. He joined the club from Fiorentina in May 2019 and became instrumental in their promotion to the Premier League under Thomas Frank. Despite his departure, Brentford director of football Phil Giles thanked Norgaard for his contributions over the years, calling him a key player who has helped maintain their Premier League status for four seasons.

Stats 196 appearances and 13 goals for Brentford Norgaard was a vital cog for Brentford. He made 196 appearances in all competitions and scored 13 goals. He was named captain in the summer of 2023. He played two seasons in the Championship before Brentford gained promotion to the Premier League and have been in England's top-flight league across the last four seasons. In the 2024-25 season, the player made 35 appearances, scoring six times. In the Premier League, he owns 11 goals and 12 assists from 122 matches.