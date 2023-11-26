Mikel Arteta: Decoding his managerial stats at Arsenal

By Rajdeep Saha 07:59 pm Nov 26, 202307:59 pm

Arteta has managed 200 matches for Arsenal (Photo credit: X/@Arsenal)

Mikel Arteta unlocked a new milestone as manager on matchday 13 of the 2023-24 Premier League season on Saturday. Arteta registered his 200th managerial appearance at Arsenal in all competitions. Arsenal dug out a late 1-0 win over Brentford to go top of the Premier League table. The former Manchester City assistant boss joined Arsenal as their manager in December 2019.

Why does this story matter?

Arteta enjoyed a decent career as a player and clocked 209 appearances for Everton and another 150 games for Arsenal before retiring. He moved to Man City to be part of Pep Guardiola's support staff and was the assistant manager. Arteta gained plenty of knowledge in the job as Arsenal came calling in 2019. Since then, he has grown in stature with proper backing.

Most wins for Arsenal after first 200 games in charge

Arteta has managed 200 matches for Arsenal, clocking 116 wins, 34 draws, and 50 defeats. As per Squawka, Arteta owns the most number of wins as an Arsenal manager in their first 200 games. Arsene Wenger won 111 games in his first 200 games in charge of the Gunners. Meanwhile, George Graham won 106 matches.

Three pieces of silverware as Arsenal manager

Arteta has won the FA Cup once as a manager at Arsenal in 2019-20. Besides, he has won two FA Community Shields (2020 and 2023 respectively). He helped Arsenal finish second last season in the Premier League.

Decoding Arteta's Premier League stats

In 147 Premier League matches as manager, Arteta has managed 84 wins, besides 25 draws, and 38 losses. Arsenal have scored 263 goals, besides letting in 161. In terms of accolades, Arteta has been honored with six Premier League Manager of the Month awards. Notably, four of his awards came in the 2022-23 season.

Arteta's season-wise story in the Premier League

After taking over the job at Arsenal in December 2019, Arteta saw the Gunners finish eighth. In his first full season, Arteta once again saw Arsenal claim eighth spot with 61 points. In 2021-22, Arsenal improved under the Spaniard and took fifth place. Arsenal won 22 league games that season. In 2022-23, Arsenal finished second, losing the impetus late on as Man City prevailed.

Arsenal are top of the Premier League 2023-24 table

Arsenal have claimed 30 points from 13 matches this season, winning nine, drawing three, and losing once. Arsenal are ahead of City (29 points). Arteta's men have scored 27 goals, besides conceding 10.