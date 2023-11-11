Premier League 2023-24, Arsenal tame Burnley 3-1: Key stats

Arsenal tamed Burnley 3-1 on matchday 12 of the Premier League 2023-24 season on Saturday

Arsenal tamed Burnley 3-1 on matchday 12 of the Premier League 2023-24 season on Saturday at the Emirates. Leandro Trossard handed Arsenal a crucial 1-0 lead right ahead of half-time. Josh Brownhill equalized for Burnely early on in the second half. However, goals from William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko saw Arsenal race away. Fabio Vieira was sent off for Arsenal late on.

Match stats and points table

In terms of the match stats, Arsenal clocked 16 shots with six of them on target. Burnley clocked five shots on target from six attempts. Arsenal enjoyed 64% ball possession and had a pass accuracy of 86%. Arsenal also earned 13 corners. In terms of the points table, Arsenal have gone second with 27 points from 12 matches. Burnley are placed 19th (L10).

Key numbers for Trossard, Saliba, Saka, and Zinchenko

Trossard scored his 29th Premier League goal, including his fourth for the Gunners. Trossard also provided his 24th PL assist. Making his 39th Premier League appearance, Saliba scored just his third goal for Arsenal. Bukayo Saka, who assisted the opener, clocked his 30th assist in the league. Former Manchester City defender Zinchenko scored his second PL goal (both for Arsenal).

Do you know?

As per Opta, Arsenal scored their 1,000th goal in all competitions at the Emirates with Trossard's opener. Arsenal now have 1,002 goals here.

Arsenal overcome Burnley 3-1

Arsenal struggled to break down Burnley for much of the first half. However, Trossard nodded in at the far post before Burnley equalized eight minutes into the second half. Saliba headed in Trossard's corner from point-blank range as Arsenal led 2-1. Zinchenko completed the scoring with an acrobatic finish into the top corner. Arsenal finished the game with 10 men after Vieira was off.

Unique records for the Gunners

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 38 PL matches against promoted sides (W33 D5). All six of Trossard's goals this season across competitions have been assisted by Saka.