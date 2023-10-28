Premier League 2023-24, Arsenal sink Sheffield United 5-0: Key stats

Eddie Nketiah has netted five goals in 10 Premier League matches this season (Photo credit: X/@Arsenal)

Arsenal thrashed Sheffield United 5-0 on matchday 10 of the 2023-24 Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Eddie Nketiah registered his maiden Premier League hat-trick while Fabio Vieira and Takehiro Tomiyasu also got their names on the scoresheet. Their heroics helped the Gunners maintain their unbeaten streak this season as they continue to stay on Tottenham's toes in the standings. Here's more.

Eddie Nketiah ran the show with his first PL hat-trick

Nketiah was simply sensational on the night as he slammed his first PL hat-trick. In his 99th Premier League appearance, the young forward has raced to 19 goals along with three assists. Overall, he has scored 37 goals for Arsenal across 145 matches. Nketiah has now scored five goals in 10 league appearances this season.

Arsenal script these Premier League records

Arsenal are unbeaten in 19 home meetings against Sheffield United in all competitions (W14, D5) ever since their 1-0 top-flight defeat against Sheffield United in August 1971. Meanwhile, Arsenal are unbeaten in 37 PL games against promoted teams (W32, D5). Their last defeat against a promoted team came against Newcastle United in 2010. Arsenal have kept five PL clean sheets this season (highest).

Nketiah scripts this Premier League record for Arsenal

As per Opta, Nketiah scored his first PL hat-trick and he became the first Englishman to do so in the competition for Arsenal since Theo Walcott's hat-trick against West Brom in 2015. He became the fifth player to score a hat-trick in the 2023-24 PL.

Ninth Japanese player to score a Premier League goal

As per Squawka, Tomiyasu has become the ninth Japanese player to score a goal in the Premier League. He joins the elite list which includes players like Shinji Okazaki, Shinji Kagawa, Maya Yoshida, Junichi Inamoto, Hidetoshi Nakata, Yoshinori Muto, Takumi Minamino, and Kaoru Mitoma. Notably, this was Tomiyasu's first goal for the Gunners in his 50th Premier League appearance.

How did the match pan out?

It was a nervy start for Arsenal in the first quarter or so before Nketiah's goal handed the hosts a crucial lead. In the second half, Nketiah scored two quick-fire goals to complete his hat-trick. Later, Norwood brought down Vieira in the box to award a penalty. Vieira calmly converted it from the spot before Tomiyasu added the fifth goal in the dying minutes.

Here are the match stats

Arsenal had 13 attempts in comparison to Sheffield United's two attempts. The hosts had eight shots on target while the Blades had none. The Gunners clocked 68% possession while amassing 661 passes at 90% passing accuracy. Mikel Arteta's men won six corners.