Jurgen Klopp: Decoding his Premier League managerial stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 06, 2023 | 03:38 pm 3 min read

Jurgen Klopp completed 300 Premier League matches as Liverpool manager (Photo credit: X/@LiverpoolFC)

Liverpool registered a comfortable 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday at Anfield. While the Reds were sublime in their gameplay the occasion was more momentous for their manager Jurgen Klopp, who celebrated his 300th Premier League match as a manager with a memorable win. The German became the first Liverpool tactician to manage 300 Premier League matches. Here we decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Klopp joined Liverpool as manager in 2015 after his success at Borussia Dortmund. The German tactician implemented his unique style of play which was massively lauded by the fans. He helped Liverpool gain relevance as the Reds won many accolades under his tutelage. Klopp continues to impress in the Premier League title and is constantly looking to outdo himself as a manager.

First Liverpool tactician to manage 300 Premier League matches

Klopp reached the milestone of 300 Premier League matches with a fine win over Aston Villa. He has amassed 188 wins out of these matches while settling for 69 draws and suffering 43 defeats. The Reds have scored 637 goals in the Premier League under his reign and conceded 295 goals. He has more wins in the Premier League than any other Liverpool manager.

Second-most wins after 300 Premier League matches as manager

After 300 Premier League matches as a manager, Klopp had amassed 188 wins. He has compiled the second-most wins in the league and is behind Jose Mourinho who has bagged 189 wins after after 300 PL matches. Klopp surpassed Alex Ferguson's tally of 183 wins while Arsene Wenger is fourth with 180 wins. Pep Guardiola has already registered 201 wins in 270 PL matches.

First Premier League title after 30 years

It took Liverpool 30 years to bag the Premier League title in the 2019-20 season under the tutelage of Klopp. The last time the Reds won the English First Division league title was in the 1989-90 season. They ended their league title drought under the German tactician. They won 32 matches that season, registering 99 points and suffered only three defeats.

A look at Klopp's overall stats as Liverpool manager

Klopp joined Liverpool in 2015 and since then, he has managed 437 matches and delivered 263 wins. He has also settled for 99 draws and suffered 75 losses. He has a win percentage of 60.2 for the Premier League outfit.

Six major trophies for Liverpool

Klopp has won everything with Liverpool as he bagged six titles. He won the 2019-20 Premier League title followed by the FA Cup and the EFL Cup in the 2020-21 season. The German tactician won the UEFA Champions League in 2018-19 and finished as runners-up twice (2017-18, 2021-22). In 2019, he bagged the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Klopp scripts this record as Liverpool's manager

Earlier, Klopp became the fourth manager to lead Liverpool in 400-plus games. Overall, he has amassed 437 appearances for them as manager. He is behind the likes of Bob Paisley 535, Tom Watson 678, and Bill Shankly 783. In terms of victories, Shankly leads the race with 408 wins. Paisley (308) and Watson (297) are also ahead of Klopp, who has mustered 263 wins.

