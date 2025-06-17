What's the story

The Group of Seven (G7) leaders on Monday called for an immediate de-escalation across the Middle East after Israel's recent attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The joint statement reaffirmed the G7's position that "Iran can never have a nuclear weapon" and backed Israel's right to self-defense.

"We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis lead to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza," the statement read.