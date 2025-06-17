'Iran can never have nuclear weapon': G7 leaders' joint statement
What's the story
The Group of Seven (G7) leaders on Monday called for an immediate de-escalation across the Middle East after Israel's recent attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.
The joint statement reaffirmed the G7's position that "Iran can never have a nuclear weapon" and backed Israel's right to self-defense.
"We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis lead to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza," the statement read.
G7 leaders also pledged to remain vigilant
The G7 leaders also pledged to "remain vigilant to the implications for international energy markets and stand ready to coordinate, including with like-minded partners, to safeguard market stability."
The statement was issued by the leaders of the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, and Japan, along with the European Union (EU).
Iran-Israel conflict disrupts G7 summit
The G7 Summit was notably disrupted by the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, which has intensified since Israel's bombings of Iranian military and nuclear targets four days ago.
United States President Donald Trump left the summit a day early, warning Tehran to "make a deal" after Iran failed to reach an agreement on limiting its nuclear ambitions within a 60-day window.
Trump warns Tehran
Before leaving the summit, Trump warned that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and that "everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!"
He also suggested that Iran's leaders would "like to talk," but time is running out.
Asked what would lead to US military involvement in the conflict, Trump remained tight-lipped.
Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron said Trump is considering the prospect of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.
Macron said an "offer was made...to get a ceasefire and to...kick-start broader discussions."