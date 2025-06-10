'A strange person': Trump reacts to Greta Thunberg's 'kidnapping' claims
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has responded to climate activist Greta Thunberg's claim of being "kidnapped" by Israeli forces.
Speaking to reporters, Trump said, "She is a strange person. She is a young, angry person... I think she has to go to an anger management class."
"I think Israel has enough problems without kidnapping Greta Thunberg," he said.
Incident details
Thunberg was aboard the charity ship Madleen
Thunberg, 22, was aboard the British-flagged charity ship Madleen, which was intercepted by Israeli forces while trying to break the naval blockade on Gaza.
The ship was carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza amid a humanitarian crisis due to Hamas's ongoing war with Israel.
In a pre-recorded video, Thunberg alleged they were "intercepted and kidnapped in international waters by the Israeli occupational forces."
Israeli response
What the Freedom Flotilla Coalition said
The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), which operated the ship, released Thunberg's video as soon as the vessel was out of communication.
Israel's foreign ministry responded on X by saying that the activists were safe and looked after.
Calling the freedom flotilla "a selfie yacht," it said that the passengers were given sandwiches and water.
The FFC had urged people to contact their foreign ministries to help ensure the safety of those on board.
Deported
Thunberg has been deported
On Tuesday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said that Thunberg had been deported. She left for Sweden via France from Israel.
Adalah, an Israeli legal rights organization that represents Thunberg and the other activists, claimed Thunberg, two other activists, and a journalist had agreed to be deported and leave Israel.
Other activists who refused deportation were detained in detention, and their cases were scheduled to be heard by Israeli authorities.
Past encounters
Thunberg shot to fame in 2019
Thunberg first rose to fame in 2019 when her video scolding world leaders at the UN General Assembly Climate Summit went viral.
She was also seen giving a "death stare" at Trump at the summit.
Reacting to her angry speech, which was directed at him, Trump tweeted, "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"