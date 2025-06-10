What's the story

In a surprising turn of events, billionaire Elon Musk has softened his criticism of United States President Donald Trump.

Just days after calling for Trump's impeachment and denouncing his "big, beautiful bill," Musk backed Trump's response to the Los Angeles riots.

The protests, triggered by immigration-related detentions in a federal building on Friday, escalated into rioting, prompting swift federal intervention.

Trump has since mobilized 4,000 National Guard and 700 Marines to crack down on unrest.