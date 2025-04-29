What's the story

A new report from Senate Democrats has revealed that Elon Musk and his businesses could potentially face legal liabilities amounting to $2.37 billion.

The report, released by Democratic members of the Senate Homeland Security Committee's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, examines Musk's various conflicts of interest through his role with his self-proclaimed "Department of Government Efficiency" (DOGE).

It warns that he may leverage his influence to evade legal responsibilities.