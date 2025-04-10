What's the story

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) firm, xAI, has launched an application programming interface (API) for its flagship model, Grok 3.

The development comes amid countersuit against Musk by OpenAI.

Introduced a few months ago as a competitor to models like GPT-4o and Google's Gemini, Grok 3 can analyze images and answer questions.

It also powers several features on Musk's social network, X, which was acquired by xAI in March.