Adobe's AI agents will transform photo and video editing—Here's how
What's the story
Adobe is stepping into the world of artificial intelligence (AI) with plans to bring AI agents into its popular software, Photoshop and Premiere Pro.
Ely Greenfield, Adobe's Chief Technology Officer for digital media, revealed the development in a recent blog post.
The AI agents would be programmed to help users by recommending edits for photos or videos, and performing the tasks automatically.
AI integration
Photoshop's creative agent to simplify photo editing
Adobe's "creative agent" for Photoshop will be introduced through a new floating Actions panel.
This new feature will analyze photos and recommend edits based on context. For instance, it could suggest removing background people or blurring the background to improve depth of field.
You can just click on these suggestions and the changes will be applied automatically, making the editing process a whole lot easier.
User interaction
AI agents to revolutionize user experience
Adobe's vision for the new AI agents is to let Photoshop users interact with them using natural language.
This will make it easier for users to learn the ropes and understand the steps required for a task.
The agent can even perform tasks on behalf of the user. For example, in one demo video, a user asked the agent to clean up an image and add a text box behind a person.
Media intelligence
Premiere Pro's AI agent to enhance video editing
For Premiere Pro, Adobe is building on its new Media Intelligence feature, which was introduced last week.
The feature analyzes videos for objects and composition, helping users find the footage they need.
The future AI agent will assist in making a rough video cut.
Greenfield stated in his blog that while AI cannot replace human creative inspiration, it can make educated guesses with user input to help launch projects.
Editing support
Premiere Pro's AI agent to assist editors
Adobe's AI agent for Premiere Pro will eventually help editors refine shot choices, color, audio mixing, and more.
The company recently launched Generative Extend, an AI-powered feature to add seconds to clips for smoother transitions.
This further highlights Adobe's commitment to integrating artificial intelligence into its software suite.
The first AI agent for Photoshop will be unveiled at Adobe's Max event in London on April 24.