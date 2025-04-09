Google Workspace's latest feature makes updating spreadsheets, searching documents easier
Google is supercharging its Workspace suite with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.
The update brings a tool called Workspace Flows, which is aimed at automating multi-step processes like updating spreadsheets and searching through documents.
"Simply describe what you need in plain language, and Workspace Flows will design and build sophisticated, logic-driven flows," said Yulie Kwon Kim, VP of product for Google Workspace.
The tool can also integrate with apps like Google Drive to retrieve data efficiently.
Overviews
Google Docs to offer podcast-style summaries
Google Docs is getting a feature that turns drafts into podcast-style overviews, just like NotebookLM's Audio Overviews.
Also, an upcoming tool called "Help me refine" will offer suggestions on how to make arguments stronger, improve structure, and clarify points.
These features are aimed at improving user experience and communication skills over time.
Upcoming updates
Google Sheets and Meet to receive new AI features
A new "Help me analyze" feature will launch in Google Sheets later this year. The tool will guide you, highlight trends, and help create interactive charts. In Google Meet, a tool called "Take notes for me" will summarize specific topics from video calls.
Chatbot integration
Google Chat users will be able to summon Gemini
Google Chat users will soon be able to summon Google's Gemini chatbot by typing "@gemini" in any conversation.
The feature aims at providing assistance with summaries, the next steps, key decisions, and more.
The integration of the Gemini chatbot into Google Chat is part of Google's broader strategy to enhance user experience across its platforms through AI technology.
Video creation
Google Vids to leverage Google's Veo 2 model
Finally, Google's AI-powered video creation app, Google Vids, will soon be able to generate video clips using Google's Veo 2 model. The integration, which is still in the works, aims at simplifying the process of creating high-quality business videos with text prompts.