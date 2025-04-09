What's the story

Google is supercharging its Workspace suite with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

The update brings a tool called Workspace Flows, which is aimed at automating multi-step processes like updating spreadsheets and searching through documents.

"Simply describe what you need in plain language, and Workspace Flows will design and build sophisticated, logic-driven flows," said Yulie Kwon Kim, VP of product for Google Workspace.

The tool can also integrate with apps like Google Drive to retrieve data efficiently.