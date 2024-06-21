In brief Simplifying... In brief Microsoft has overtaken NVIDIA as the world's most valuable company, despite a competitive landscape that includes Apple.

The stock market has been influenced by Elon Musk's xAI startup, causing shares of server manufacturers Dell and Super Micro to drop.

However, NVIDIA's strong profitability in the AI sector, which has seen its stock price triple this year, highlights its continued dominance in the market. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Despite the recent decline, NVIDIA's stock price has nearly tripled this year

NVIDIA loses top spot to Microsoft as shares fall 3%

By Mudit Dube 10:38 am Jun 21, 202410:38 am

What's the story NVIDIA experienced a significant 3.4% drop in shares on Thursday, resulting in a loss of approximately $91 billion from its market value. This decline led to Microsoft reclaiming its position as the world's most valuable company. The market value of NVIDIA decreased to $3.30 trillion at a share price of $131.88, while Microsoft's slipped to $3.31 trillion as its shares fell by 0.4% to $444.8 during afternoon trading.

Trillion-dollar race

Apple, NVIDIA, and Microsoft vie for top spot

The competition for the title of the world's most valuable company is not exclusive to NVIDIA and Microsoft. Apple is also a strong contender with a market capitalization of $3.22 trillion, despite its shares experiencing a 2.2% drop to $210.10. This dynamic landscape underscores the ongoing battle among tech giants for market dominance.

Market impact

Musk's xAI startup impacts server manufacturers' shares

Elon Musk's recent announcement on his X social media platform, about Dell and Super Micro providing server racks for his xAI startup's supercomputer, has influenced the stock market. These companies manufacture servers equipped with NVIDIA chips, which power virtually all AI applications. On Thursday, both Dell and Super Micro saw their shares fall by 1% and 0.7%, respectively.

AI dominance

NVIDIA's profitability in AI highlighted amid market shifts

Jake Dollarhide, CEO of Longbow Asset Management, emphasized NVIDIA's profitability in the AI sector stating, "While Microsoft both spends and makes money in AI, NVIDIA only makes money and lots of money and profits in AI. That's why you cannot spell NVIDIA without AI." Despite the recent decline, NVIDIA's stock price has nearly tripled this year. Super Micro's shares have also more than tripled in value during the same period, while Dell's stock has risen by nearly 95%.