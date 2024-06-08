Next Article

Your budget wired earbuds for iPhones are actually wireless

By Akash Pandey 04:47 pm Jun 08, 202404:47 pm

What's the story In a surprising revelation, budget wired earbuds designed for iPhones have been discovered to rely on Bluetooth for functionality, despite being equipped with copper cables. This development is a result of Apple's decision in 2016 to eliminate the universal 3.5mm headphone jacks from its devices. Consequently, iPhones from the iPhone 7 to the iPhone 14 can only connect to headphones via Bluetooth or Apple's proprietary Lightning ports.

Certification hurdles

Apple's certification process spurs knockoff earbuds

Apple's stringent certification process, known as MFi, necessitates that any accessories for its products meet specific requirements to function with the Lightning port as intended. This has led to an influx of knockoff earbuds that connect to Apple's proprietary port in a roundabout way, primarily through a Bluetooth connection. The buds plug into the Lightning slot which then acts as a Bluetooth receiver, essentially creating a wireless connection despite being physically connected.

Quality concerns

Workaround earbuds criticized for poor quality

Jitesh Ubrani, research manager at tech analyst firm IDC, labels this workaround as an "ingenious solution" compared to other knockoff products. However, these earbuds have been criticized for their poor sound and build quality and the constant need for Bluetooth to be on. Moreover, many of these earbuds do not disclose their reliance on Bluetooth, leading some consumers to feel deceived by the product's actual functionality.

Counterfeit detection

Apple's guide to counterfeit product detection

Despite the issues surrounding these workaround headphones, they continue to be readily available in the market, especially on platforms like Amazon. In response to this situation, Apple has taken steps to help consumers by publishing a guide for detecting counterfeit products. This move is aimed at ensuring that customers are aware of what they are purchasing and can avoid such deceptive devices.