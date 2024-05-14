Next Article

Apple-Google collaboration brings unwanted tracker identification to iOS and Android

By Mudit Dube May 14, 2024

What's the story Apple and Google have introduced a cross-platform feature aimed at alerting users about unwanted Bluetooth trackers. The tech behemoths have created an industry standard called "Detecting Unwanted Location Trackers," which will send notifications to iOS or Android users if they are being tracked by an unidentified device. The alert, "[Item] Found Moving With You," is activated when an unrecognized Bluetooth device is detected moving with a user over time, irrespective of the platform the tracker is paired with.

Rollout commences

Feature rollout begins on iOS and Android devices

The new feature is being launched in iOS 17.5 and will be available on Android 6.0 and later devices starting today. The initiative, announced last May, has received support from industry partners such as Samsung and Tile. Apple has confirmed that companies including Chipolo, Eufy, Jio, Motorola, and Pebblebee have pledged to ensure their future Bluetooth tags will align with the new standard.

Anti-Stalking measures

Response to misuse of Bluetooth trackers for stalking

This move is a response to numerous instances of Bluetooth trackers, like Apple's AirTags, being misused for stalking. Reports emerged of individuals using these devices to track people and steal cars shortly after the launch of AirTags three years ago. In response, Apple quickly began developing measures to prevent the illicit use of AirTags for stalking, refining its approach over time.

Legal hurdles

Apple's previous efforts and legal challenges over stalking

In late 2021, Apple released a "Tracker Detect" Android app designed to help non-Apple users identify unexpected AirTags near them. However, this new industry standard takes an operating system-level approach to addressing the issue of unwanted Bluetooth trackers across both platforms. Despite facing legal challenges over AirTag stalking, including a class-action lawsuit that a San Francisco judge refused to dismiss in March, Apple continues its efforts to combat unwanted tracking.